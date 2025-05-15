TNA President Carlos Silva Clarifies Company’s New Rules On Blood Usage

Recently, PWMania.com reported that TNA executives informed the roster about a new policy regarding the use of excessive blood and blading in matches. This policy was implemented earlier this month, following Maclin’s Dog Collar Match against Eric Young for the International Championship during last week’s iMPACT. This match will be the last of its kind for the foreseeable future, with Maclin successfully retaining his title against Young.

TNA President Carlos Silva addressed various topics during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, focusing on the importance of being mindful of how blood usage could affect potential partners and advertisers. While he clarified that intentional bleeding is not completely banned, he emphasized the need for talent to use it more sparingly. This discussion arose after the Barbed Wire Massacre match at TNA Unbreakable, where the locker room was encouraged to minimize excessive brutality.

Silva mentioned that other members of the TNA creative team, including Tommy Dreamer, fully support this initiative and agree that violence should have a more impactful presence. He stated that if the creative team or talent believes that intentional blood or heavy violence serves a purpose for their story or the stakes of a match, they remain “absolutely” open to exploring that possibility.

Additionally, Silva highlighted the logistical challenges of heavy blood use during tapings, noting that it can damage or stain the ring canvas. This issue is particularly relevant when multiple weeks of television are taped in just one or two nights. He also expressed concerns regarding the health of talent who participate in such violent matches, particularly following Maclin’s injury, where he suffered a significant bleeding incident in the Dog Collar match with Young.