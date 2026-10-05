TNA Reveals Competitors For Call Your Shot Gauntlet Advantage Match

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of iMPACT on AMC, featuring a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Advantage Match. At the time of the initial announcement, the competitors for this match were not revealed.

The company has since disclosed the participants in the match. Competing will be “The Drifter” Elijah, The System’s Bear Bronson, Trey Miguel, and “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, who will face off against AJ Francis, The System’s Brian Myers, the Home Town Man, and Joe Alonzo in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. This match will determine the #1 and #20 entries for the upcoming Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory.

The event will take place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, and will be broadcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+.