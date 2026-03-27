TNA Sacrifice Preview For Tonight (3/27/2026): New Orleans, LA.

TNA Wrestling is live tonight from NOLA.

The annual TNA Sacrifice special event airs live this evening from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 3/27 TNA Wrestling event:

* TNA World Champion Mike Santana defends against Steve Maclin

* TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defends against Lei Ying Lee and Dani Luna

* X-Division Champion Leon Slater defends against Eric Young

* Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz vs. Trey Miguel & Jada Stone

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* Elayna Black vs. Mara Sade in a no DQ match

* Jeff Hardy & Vincent vs. Cedric Alexander & Brian Myers

* Elijah & Home Town Man vs. Frankie Kazarian & AJ Francis

* Countdown pre-show: Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

* Countdown pre-show: Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Sacrifice results.