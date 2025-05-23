TNA Under Siege Preview For Tonight (5/23/2025): Brampton, ONT.

TNA Wrestling returns to “The Great White North” tonight.

TNA Under Siege 2025 goes down from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada this evening.

Kicking off with the Countdown to TNA Under Siege 2025 pre-show at 7/6c, the following matches are scheduled for tonight’s TNA Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view event:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. NXT’s Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford (TNA Knockouts Title)

* The Nemeths (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater (TNA Tag Titles)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace

* AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana

* Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner (Deaner’s TNA Future At Stake)

* Match By Elegance: Ash & Heather by Elegance (c) vs. Spitfire (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* The Great Hands, Tasha Steelz & Mustafa Ali vs. The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell & TBA

* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside (Pre-Show)

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Under Siege 2025 results.