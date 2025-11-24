TNA Wrestling Close to Big Media Rights Deal by End of 2025

TNA Wrestling is edging toward an important next step as it works on locking in a new U.S.media rights deal. The topic has been coming up more often among people in the business, and those who’ve heard bits of the discussions say TNA wants the agreement in place before 2025 wraps up. The company has been trying to firm up its spot in an increasingly crowded wrestling scene, and landing a stronger TV partner could be the move that gives its weekly show and big events a real boost.

Right now, TNA airs primarily on AXS TV, which complicates the revenue potential of its media rights because the network is owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the same parent company that owns TNA. That setup keeps expenses steady, but it also limits how much TNA can make compared to landing a deal with a larger network that reaches more homes. To really expand, TNA needs the kind of exposure only a partner beyond its parent company can provide.

That’s part of what has driven the push for conversations with outside broadcasters. With cord-cutting reshaping how fans consume content and live programming holding more value than ever, the company sees this moment as an opportunity to secure a long-term deal that could bring both stability and growth. The talks are being handled by new president Carlos Silva, who’s been highlighting TNA’s steady growth, better turnout at live shows, and a roster that blends well-known talent with newer faces.

Another key factor behind the timing is the general spike in interest surrounding professional wrestling. Between expanded streaming windows, crossover media exposure, and the success of alternative promotions, there’s a renewed appetite for content that blends sports, storytelling, and spectacle. TNA believes this is the right moment to expand its footprint before the next rights cycle becomes crowded.

The biggest development in recent months is the emergence of outside networks expressing interest in carrying TNA’s flagship programming. AMC Networks has surfaced as one of the more credible possibilities, and that alone has generated considerable excitement internally. AMC reaches significantly more households than AXS TV, which would immediately give TNA access to a larger and more mainstream audience. That kind of visibility can change the way new fans discover the product and how advertisers value it.

There have also been quieter conversations involving networks associated with WWE programming, including A&E and The CW. Even though those talks aren’t said to be active, the fact that those networks are in the conversation at all says a lot about how quickly the wrestling media landscape is changing. Broadcasters that once only flirted with wrestling entertainment are now looking at it as a key ratings driver.

What remains unclear is the length of the potential agreement and how the programming schedule might be reshaped. A new partner could choose to keep TNA’s weekly show on Thursday nights or shift it to a slot that better fits them..

For TNA, the upside is straightforward. A bigger network could open the door to stronger ad revenue, more live specials, and a noticeable boost in production quality. And for a promotion that has spent the past few years rebuilding its identity, this next contract isn’t just about money, it’s about proving that the product has earned its place in the broader wrestling landscape.