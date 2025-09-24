TNA Wrestling Invades WWE NXT In Chaotic Closing Brawl

The partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling escalated to a whole new level on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, as TNA talent staged a full-scale invasion that ended the show in total chaos.

The night’s main event — a Title-for-Title clash between Trick Williams (defending the TNA World Championship) and Oba Femi (putting the NXT Championship on the line) — completely unraveled after Mike Santana, who was on commentary, got physical with Trick. Williams slapped Santana at ringside, sparking retaliation and opening the floodgates for TNA’s stars to storm the ring.

Moments later, the likes of Moose, Steve Maclin, Matt Cardona, Eric Young, and Frankie Kazarian charged in, triggering an all-out fight with NXT talent to close the broadcast.

The invasion wasn’t limited to the main event, as TNA names were seen throughout the night in backstage segments and in the crowd, teasing what was to come.

In the opening segment, Moose, Eric Young, and Matt Cardona were spotted lurking in the parking lot as Trick Williams and Oba Femi arrived. Later, Ethan Page was shown backstage alongside Mance Warner and Steph De Lander. During Lainey Reed vs. Candice LeRae, the duo of Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee appeared.

Lyra Valkyrie and Tatum Paxley’s segment was interrupted by a cameo from Victoria Crawford (formerly Alicia Fox) and Steve Maclin. Joe Hendry, continuing his rising WWE presence, appeared with NASCAR driver Sam Mayer, joined by Cedric Alexander and Zachary Wentz. Midway through the show, The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) and Frankie Kazarian were shown in the crowd, further signaling TNA’s heavy presence.

By the time the main event broke down, the Capitol Wrestling Center was filled with TNA wrestlers, leading to a wild brand vs. brand brawl that left fans buzzing.

This angle marks the most aggressive crossover moment yet in the WWE–TNA partnership, following months of talent exchanges and surprise appearances. With both brands now fully colliding on live television, the stage is set for a potential interpromotional war.