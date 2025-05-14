TNA Wrestling Star Leaves The Company After Contract Expires

Former TNA Wrestling star Jack Price announced on Twitter (X) that he is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the company.

Price wrote, “My TNA contract is officially up. Your favorite Diamond is a free agent. I won Gut Check in 2022. Pitched stories. Waited for opportunity. It never came. Now I write my own story. Diamonds are forever… and so is Jack Price. See you soon. #FreeAgent #JackPrice #TNA”

Price first gained recognition in TNA Wrestling by winning the Gut Check competition in March 2022. Throughout his time with the company, he participated in 17 matches. However, many of these matches were limited to digital exclusives or the “Before The iMPACT” pre-show, rather than being featured on the main weekly television program.

His final match for TNA Wrestling took place on October 27, 2024, where he teamed up with Bhupinder Gujjar to face Hammerstone and Jake Something. This match later aired on TNA Xplosion in November.