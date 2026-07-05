Tomoaki Honma Announces Retirement Plans

Pro wrestling legend Tomoaki Honma recently announced his plans to retire from the ring next year during a non-televised NJPW event in his hometown of Yamagata, Japan, according to NJPW1972.com.

He made this decision following recent medical examinations of his neck, which is related to an injury he sustained in 2017.

Honma shared his intention to improve his condition in preparation for a retirement match in his hometown next year, marking the end of his 30-year career in pro wrestling. More details regarding Honma’s retirement date and final match will be announced at a later time.

Since the mid-2000s, Honma has been a regular performer in NJPW. Throughout his career, he became a one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion alongside Togi Makabe, winning the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10 at the Tokyo Dome in 2016.