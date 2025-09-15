Toni Storm Reveals Feeling Embarrassed During Some Shows, Talks Tony Khan, Mariah May & Mercedes Mone

“Timeless” Toni Storm recently appeared on The Sandman Podcast with the former ECW legend for an in-depth sit-down interview.

While on the program, the AEW Women’s World Champion offered high praise for AEW President Tony Khan, while also commenting on her own matches in AEW against Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe in WWE NXT, as well as Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On having different style matches against Mariah May and Mercedes Mone: “Pulled it off somehow. But you never know. Sometimes you’ll absolutely shit in the bed. You just can- you never know. Oh, it’s always totally random for me and I don’t know. Some of it’s just like great. Some of it’s like the worst.”

On being embarrassed at performances and the shows she’s on at times: “Oh, there’s been so many. The worst? Oh, I can’t even go there. There’s just been so much. That’s part of the business. There’s so much garbage. I’ve been on shows where I’m like, this is so embarrassing. I feel like I should pay the fans back their money.”

On working with AEW President Tony Khan: “Well, I’m not really sure on how he’s actually perceived. I assume everyone adores him. He’s like the nicest f**king guy ever with like the best of intentions. He just loves wrestling so much. I just, I love the guy. I f**king love the guy. He’s the best and he works so hard. He’s obsessed with this sh*t. He’s like so into it. Yeah, it’s literally just, if we didn’t have him… If he just wakes up tomorrow and is like, I don’t like wrestling anymore. It’s like, alright. No one loves it like he does.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.