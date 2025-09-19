Tony Khan Addresses Brody King’s “Abolish ICE” Shirt On AEW Dynamite

During a media call promoting this Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan addressed questions surrounding Brody King’s decision to wear an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt on AEW Dynamite.

Khan emphasized that AEW prioritizes authenticity, allowing wrestlers to present themselves as who they truly are. “Well, I think it’s really important to note that the wrestlers in AEW are presented very much as their authentic selves,” Khan explained. “In the case of Brody King and Hangman Page, that’s who those guys are—being themselves. And I respect Hangman Page. I respect Brody King. AEW is a wrestling organization, and we present wrestling. I want wrestling fans from all over the world, of all different perspectives. And I think that’s one of the things that makes wrestling really great—it brings people from all walks of life together.”

He continued by clarifying that while wrestlers may express personal perspectives, the company’s focus remains on delivering wrestling first. “One of the things I really believe that’s great about AEW is the wrestlers presenting their authentic perspective that’s true to them, but also the wrestling company being a place where all the fans can come and watch the wrestling—and that’s the focus of the show. I employ Hangman Page and Brody King because they’re awesome wrestlers, and that is the thing on the marquee: wrestling.”

Khan made it clear that not every fan needs to agree with a wrestler’s personal stance in order to enjoy AEW. “Whether everyone agrees with everything every wrestler says or not is not the point of the show to me. The point is that it’s a great wrestling show, like September to Remember or like All Out this Saturday afternoon.”