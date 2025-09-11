Tony Khan Addresses Chris Jericho WWE Rumors

With speculation growing about Chris Jericho’s future once his AEW contract expires at the end of 2025, WWE is reportedly showing “significant interest” in bringing him back.

AEW President Tony Khan made it clear this week that he still sees Jericho as an integral part of All Elite Wrestling.

Appearing on The Torg and Elliott Show, Khan was asked directly about Jericho potentially leaving AEW for WWE. “Well, Chris Jericho’s been here since the very beginning, and I have so much great respect for Chris Jericho. I do really have to say I would love to have Chris Jericho in AEW anytime. And yeah, we absolutely want Chris Jericho back in AEW and hopefully soon. He’s been great with us, and he’s been with us since the very first event, very first AEW World Champion. And Chris is a huge part of the history of AEW and still in great shape, still a great wrestler.”

The host pressed Khan for a clearer answer, asking if Jericho would wrestle again in AEW. Khan, staying coy, encouraged fans to keep watching, “Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. A big, huge part of the company, and that’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show—to see the returns. Stay tuned.”

Jericho, AEW’s inaugural World Champion, has been with the promotion since its launch in 2019 and remains one of its most high-profile stars.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next year, the wrestling world will be watching closely to see whether he stays with AEW or makes a blockbuster return to WWE.