Tony Khan Addresses WWE Running PLEs Opposite AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Going Ringside ahead of the company’s Homecoming show in Jacksonville, Florida, and addressed the growing trend of WWE running premium live events (PLEs) on the same nights as AEW pay-per-views.

When asked whether the scheduling conflicts have been a source of frustration from a business standpoint, Khan acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about AEW’s position.

“Well, we’re having a great year. We’ve been able to stick and move and make it work really well for us,” Khan said. “There’s always going to be tough competition and in this sport, it’s very tough competition. A kind of competition that makes you work really hard 52 weeks a year. And for AEW, we’re having a great year. We’ve been putting on great shows. The TV shows have gotten great ratings. We’ve got great support from our audience, and we’ve really grown the audience in 2025.”

AEW has faced increased competition this year, with WWE strategically placing several PLEs head-to-head against AEW events, including All Out and Double or Nothing. Despite this, AEW continues to post strong ratings and maintain a passionate fan base, as Khan pointed out.

The Homecoming show is set to celebrate AEW’s return to Daily’s Place, the company’s original home venue, and will feature major matches and appearances as part of AEW’s ongoing momentum heading into the final stretch of 2025.