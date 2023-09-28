Tony Khan Apologizes For Technical Issues During AEW Dynamite

AEW experienced some technical difficulties during this week’s AEW Dynamite.
After the show, Tony Khan took to X to apologize.
Audio and video issues were most noticeable during Jim Ross’ interview with Darby Allin and Christian Cage and again during a point where the commentators were going over the card for Saturday’s Collision.
Check out his apology statement below.
I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed.
As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW's international feeds were unaffected.
We're working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2023