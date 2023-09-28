Tony Khan Apologizes For Technical Issues During AEW Dynamite

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

AEW experienced some technical difficulties during this week’s AEW Dynamite.

After the show, Tony Khan took to X to apologize.

Audio and video issues were most noticeable during Jim Ross’ interview with Darby Allin and Christian Cage and again during a point where the commentators were going over the card for Saturday’s Collision.

Check out his apology statement below.

