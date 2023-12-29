Tony Khan Believes “There Will Likely Be A Lot Of Suitors For AEW” When It Comes To Their TV Future

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the brand’s future on television in 2024 and beyond during a media call to promote the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event.

“We have a great relationship with Warner Bros Discovery. It’s amazing now. We’ve been talking to them for several years and this coming weekend marks the five-year anniversary of the launch of AEW. We announced the formation on January 1, 2019 and here we are, days away from the five-year anniversary of that. Warner Brothers Discovery has been an indespenisible partner throughout this journey. I’m very excited about the future of AEW and excited to work with Warner Brothers Discovery throughout 2024 and going forward after that, there is going to be a lot of exciting conversations about AEW media rights. It’ll be a very exciting year and a lot of things are going to happen. We have a great situation with Warner Bros Discovery and it’s been a great year for that partnership.”

“I can’t say what the future of AEW will hold for certain, but I know there is a lot of interest in pro wrestling, and judging by the market, I’ve had lots of interest in Ring of Honor, which I’m holding and looking forward to having an extra card to play later in the coming year in such negotiations. Knowing there is a ton of interest in ROH and that product from outside parties, and knowing there is far more interest in AEW, multiple times more, and far greater rights fees for AEW in the future, it bodes well in the market knowing there will likely be a lot of suitors for AEW. We’ll find out for sure as we get closer to the end of the year. I have to say, it’s really great working at Warner Brothers Discovery, and if anyone came in, it would have to be a heck of an offer because we have a great thing going here and it’s a great place to be. I do value the relationship.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)