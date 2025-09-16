Tony Khan Confirms Stipulation For Match At AEW September To Remember, Updated Lineup

AEW President Tony Khan took to X on Monday evening to add a No Holds Barred stipulation to the Thekla vs. Queen Aminata match at the upcoming AEW September To Remember three-hour All Out: Toronto “go-home” special on Wednesday, September 17, live from London, Ontario, Canada.
With that now known, the following is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 9/17 show:
* Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
* Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
* Timeless Toni Storm feature
* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong
* No holds barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* FTR face-to-face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
* All Out Unified title match qualifier: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada
* All Out tag title match qualifier: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero
* All Out tag title match qualifier: Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
* All Out tag title match qualifier: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)
Join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW results coverage.
#SeptemberToRemember
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
No Holds Barred@amisylle vs @toxic_thekla
With the violent animosity between Queen Aminata/Thekla, it’s likely to be a chaotic brawl with little emphasis on rope breaks or rules, so I’ve made it
No Holds Barred
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/x76IEwRusY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2025