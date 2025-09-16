Tony Khan Confirms Stipulation For Match At AEW September To Remember, Updated Lineup

AEW President Tony Khan took to X on Monday evening to add a No Holds Barred stipulation to the Thekla vs. Queen Aminata match at the upcoming AEW September To Remember three-hour All Out: Toronto “go-home” special on Wednesday, September 17, live from London, Ontario, Canada.

With that now known, the following is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 9/17 show:

* Riho vs. Robyn Renegade

* Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

* Timeless Toni Storm feature

* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

* No holds barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* FTR face-to-face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

* All Out Unified title match qualifier: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

Join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW results coverage.