Tony Khan Explains Tony Schiavone’s Absence On AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone was replaced by Ian Riccaboni on AEW Dynamite commentary this week on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan took to X on Wednesday and explained the absence of one of the voices of the weekly Dynamite broadcast team and to confirm his return for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

“With the iconic Tony Schiavone home sick tonight, we’ll be joined on commentary for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite by Mr Ian Riccaboni,” Khan wrote via X. “Get well soon Tony.”

Khan continued, “See you in St Louis this Saturday at AEW Collision! As for the rest of you, see you all on

TBS Network on Dynamite TONIGHT!””

