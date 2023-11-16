Tony Khan Gives Insight Into His “Major Announcements” In AEW

Tony Khan puts more thought into his “major announcements” than people might think.

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 pre-show media call on Thursday afternoon, the AEW and ROH President was asked about how he decides on promoting the announcements he is featured in for AEW television shows, such as the recent ALL IN 2024 ticket on-sale announcement and the announcement regarding the introduction of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

While talking about the topic, the AEW boss man mentioned that he attempts to create engagement on both television and social media for awareness and excitement around his announcements, pointing specifically to his recent ALL IN 2024 ticket on-sale announcement as a prime example.

Khan also noted that he likes to keep fans and media on their toes as well, citing the recent AEW Continental Classic Tournament announcement with Bryan Danielson from last week’s taped episode of AEW Collision.

He also teased delivering more information about the first-ever annual AEW Continental Classic Tournament after this coming Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.