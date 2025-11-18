Tony Khan Reveals The One Darby Allin Spot He Thought Went Too Far

During the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in Sting’s emotional retirement match — a bout that featured Darby’s now-infamous glass panel spot. The moment drew significant criticism from fans and analysts due to its extreme risk.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the spot directly while praising Darby’s creativity and talent:

“I think he’s really a brilliant wrestler, and also he takes these chances. And I think normally they’re very calculated chances. The one that I thought was too far — and I would say this to him, and I have said this to him 100 times — is in Sting’s last match with the glass in Greensboro off the ladder.

That was the one where I thought maybe it was too much, and it wasn’t exactly the way it was described. It was pretty brutal. That was the one after where I said, ‘I think you’re so brilliant about these chances, but this is the first time ever where I thought probably it was too much.’ But it was also the greatest night in the history of the promotion. He took a huge risk, and it worked out.”

The glass spot saw Darby Allin crash through a pane of glass from a ladder to the floor — a moment replayed widely across social media and cited as one of the most dangerous in AEW history.

Despite his concerns, Khan acknowledged that Revolution 2024 was a landmark night for the company, delivering an unforgettable sendoff for Sting and further cementing Darby Allin’s reputation for pushing the limits.