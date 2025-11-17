AEW Returning To Dallas Area With Multiple Collision Tapings In January

All Elite Wrestling is kicking off 2026 with a major return to North Texas, announcing a month-long residency at Esports Stadium Arlington. AEW confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that four out of the five Saturdays in January — January 3, 10, 24, and 31 — will host live episodes of AEW Collision from the venue.

This marks AEW’s first appearance in the region since packing over 25,000 fans into Globe Life Field for AEW All In: Texas earlier this year.

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan expressed his excitement about returning to the Dallas–Fort Worth area:

“I wish we’d been back even sooner. I love being around Dallas. To do these shows and have ‘Collision’ events back at the Esports Stadium again, it’s fantastic for us. That’s always a great place for AEW… I can’t wait to go back.”

The residency will be AEW’s third visit to the venue since 2024. Esports Stadium Arlington previously hosted Supercard of Honor on July 11 — the night before AEW All In: Texas — an event that delivered several of the most critically acclaimed matches of that entire weekend.

Khan specifically praised the fans in the Metroplex and recalled the buzz around the Supercard of Honor main event between Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita:

“It feels like it was just yesterday… The main event is still a match people talk about to this day… The Metroplex fans deliver over and over.”

Tickets for all four AEW Collision events at Esports Stadium Arlington go on sale Monday, November 24, at AEWTIX.com.