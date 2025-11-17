Rebel (Tanea Brooks) Announces Lung Cancer Diagnosis

AEW star Rebel (Tanea Brooks) recently took to her Instagram account to announce that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In a video she shared, Rebel revealed that she has primary pulmonary lymphoma. She also mentioned that her hospitalization in May 2024 for pneumonia turned out to be a misdiagnosis.

Rebel expressed that, if there is a best-case scenario for her type of cancer, she fits that description. However, she is also dealing with additional health issues. Rebel has a functional neurological disorder that has caused speech difficulties; she now requires the use of a walker, and some functions in her right hand have been compromised.

She stated that she needs to clear an infection before she can start treatment for cancer.

Additionally, Rebel announced that she would be starting rehabilitation for her disorder today. She hopes to regain her functionality and complete rehab by December, at which point she will be able to determine her next steps.

Rebel has not appeared on AEW television since Britt Baker turned babyface in early 2023.