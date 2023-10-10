Tony Khan Reveals When Adam Copeland Reached Out To Him About Joining AEW

Adam “Edge” Copeland made the switch from WWE to AEW earlier this month, debuting at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. The WWE Hall of Famer saved Sting and Darby Allin from an attack by Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, and Nick Wayne. His WWE contract expired earlier this month.

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Copeland will make his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked when negotiations began while appearing on Maggie & Perloff.

“Well, not long after a Grand Slam up there in New York, we had Adam Copeland reach out. He was out of contract. He is one of the most popular and, frankly, one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. To have Adam Copeland come here, too. It’s a huge deal for us. And tonight on TBS, he makes his debut. He’s only wrestled in one place, WWE, for decades. And tonight’s the first time he’s ever wrestled on TV anywhere else. And it’s on TBS tonight, 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, usually on. So we’re going past the 10:00 hour tonight. It’s going to be such a great show on TBS tonight, WWE for decades. And tonight’s the first time he’s ever wrestled on TV anywhere else. And it’s on TBS tonight, 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, usually on Wednesdays. But tonight is a special title Tuesday. And like you said, the debut of the Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland, one of the greatest wrestlers of my lifetime coming to AEW.”

