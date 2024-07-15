Tony Khan Says Adam Copeland Is On The Greatest Run Of His Career In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with SportsGrid on a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has arguably been on the greatest run of his entire legendary career in the company.

Khan said, “[Copeland] was the TNT Champion, the face of our other network. He arguably has been on the greatest run of his entire legendary career, which is really saying something because he’s had so many great matches, so many great runs.”

On Copeland’s run in AEW:

“What he’s been doing in AEW is some of the best stuff. I’m really proud of that. He was on this amazing run. Unfortunately, he got injured, and he had to vacate the TNT title, but we’ve had so many great free agents come in just in the past year.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.