MJF Talks About Defending AEW World Title At Indy Events

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with Cameron Hawkins for Yahoo! Uncrowned about various topics, including his first reign as World Champion.

MJF said, “I achieved being the longest reigning AEW World Champion, [the] youngest [champion] of all time, and also the most successful defenses of all time. But when you think of 10 title defenses in the span of 406 days, is that really all that impressive? I had no problem with running away from competition if that meant I was holding the belt for a longer period of time.”

On defending his title in independent promotions:

“The likes of Buddy Rogers and Harley Race … Jack Brisco, Dory Funk, these gentlemen would travel around, not just their local territory, but around all of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and they would wrestle whoever was deemed the best of the best in that local territory or area. Another thing is we have lost the history and the tradition of our sport, because for a very long time, professional wrestling was a monopoly. It was WWE, and that’s it. The idea of seeing — I’m just going to use an example — John Cena at your local independent company was sacrilegious to a Vince McMahon. But to a Tony Khan, who both understands and respects the idea of a traveling champion, it’s not ridiculous.”

On seeking decisive wins:

“Another thing that I’m trying to normalize is substance over style. It is not my job to go out there and put on a five-star match. It is my job to go out there and try to win. The things I’m going to do when you watch my matches are going to make far more sense, and it’s going to have far more substance than anybody else in professional wrestling. I’m not trying to impress you. I’m trying to win. If there’s a body part that I see has an issue, I’m going to attack it like an animal… I am not trying to go out there to thrill you. Now, does that happen even though I’m not trying to? Yes, 10 out of 10 times. I’m the greatest professional wrestler in the world today. But again, I am not a circus monkey like everybody else in this industry. I’m a traditionalist. I wrestle the same way as [the former world champions] that I mentioned earlier.”

On his busy schedule:

“Getting on a private jet, flying to Mexico, wrestling [against Mistico] in one of the greatest matches of all time, assuredly the greatest match that’s ever happened in that arena … then flying from Mexico all the way to Toronto, Canada, to wrestle against Mark Briscoe in another all-time classic in a Tables ‘N’ Tacks match in under 24 hours, literally wrestled twice in one day. Unlike Hulk Hogan, I actually did that. A lot of people would look at that schedule and s**t their pants. But that’s just not how I operate. I enjoy, and I would go as far to say I almost have a sexual thrill when you put a challenge in front of me. Because the challenge only develops the chip on my shoulder to be bigger, and the chip that’s on my shoulder has made the man that I am today. The chip grows every time I am judged. The chip grows every time my talents are questioned. The chip will continue to grow, but it’s never going to break me. It only makes me stronger.”

On AEW’s main event ecene:

“This is the most competitive the top of the card has ever been in the history of our seven-year-old promotion. You have me, ‘Hangman,’ Swerve, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Andrade El Idolo. Now you’ve got Brody King, who just popped up there and he fits like a glove, whether I want to admit it or not. You’ve got your Kyle Fletchers of the world, who are chomping at the bit, and your [Konosuke] Takeshitas, who are chomping at the bit. I mean, the list goes on and on — and that’s the scary part.”

On his rivalry with “Hangman” Adam Page:

“I get frustrated because I hate admitting that we’re similar in any way, shape, or form. [But] we are both the two most driven men in All Elite Wrestling by a wide margin. Now, that is not to take away from the talents of other men who I mentioned earlier. But as far as two individuals who are willing to do literally whatever it takes to be the best, he’s the only person that I feel is in my category. But the only reason he won that award last year, and I didn’t, is because I was busy filming the most streamed comedy of all time. Next question.”

On Revolution being his signature event:

“When you think of Revolution, you think of the Dog Collar match. You think of the Ironman match. I think after this match, you will think of this specific Texas Deathmatch, because everyone is going into it thinking this is Hangman’s match. People think I’m scared. I’m not scared. Would I have much preferred for this to have been a normal professional wrestling match because this is supposed to be a professional wrestling company? Yes, of course. But what people seem to forget about me constantly … if you put me in a situation where my back is against the wall, I will do literally anything under the sun that is possible for me to come out with a victory. Anything. There is nothing off the table for me. Morality is only for the foolish. Not if you want to go down as the greatest of all time. I think the statement that’s going to be made [Sunday] is this: MJF is going to rule the world of professional wrestling for the next 20 to 30 years.”