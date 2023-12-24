Tony Khan Says AEW Collision Has Been On A Roll, Hypes Tonight’s “Holiday Bash” Show

Tony Khan is pumped up for tonight.

Ahead of the special “Holiday Bash” themed episode of AEW Collision on TNT this evening at 8/7c from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, the AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media to give his thoughts on the show.

“Don’t miss Saturday Night AEW Collision TONIGHT, we’re coming up NEXT, live on TNT,” he wrote via his official X account on Saturday evening. “Tonight’s show has such an incredible lineup, last week’s Collision was a tremendous show, the show’s been on an incredible run and we’re going to keep it going on up next on TNT, TONIGHT!”

Scheduled for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night television program is The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Trios titles, Brian Cage vs. Keith Lee, Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue, the response from Christian Cage to Adam Copeland’s challenge, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo in AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches.

