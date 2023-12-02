Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sold Over $4 Million In First Day All In Ticket Sales

Day one ticket sales for AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium have been strong.

Strong to say the least.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Friday night to post an update on the early success of the ticket sales for the highly-anticipated AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England next August.

In a new post on his official Twitter (X) feed, Khan noted that AEW has sold over four-million dollars worth of tickets on the first day of tickets going on sale to the general public alone.

“Thank you all who made today’s #AEWAllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW [plus] Wembley Stadium,” Khan wrote. “Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner! On day 1, AEW’s already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started: All In is 9 months away!”