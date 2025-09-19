Tony Khan Says AEW Ticket Pricing Will Stay “Family-Friendly”

During a media call promoting AEW All Out 2025, company president Tony Khan emphasized that AEW remains committed to keeping ticket prices affordable and family-friendly.

When asked about whether AEW sees an opportunity to attract fans who may feel priced out of pro wrestling, Khan highlighted that this has been a core philosophy since AEW’s inception.

“AEW’s ticket pricing is designed to be very family-friendly and it has been that way from the very beginning,” Khan said. “Everybody who’s been involved in AEW from the start will tell you that we’ve always wanted to maintain affordable ticket pricing for the fans, and particularly to bring families and young fans to the show and make it accessible for fans of all backgrounds and all ages.”

Khan noted that this philosophy has paid off in Toronto, where this year’s All Out is set to be the most-attended in AEW history.

“To have so many great fans, such a great turnout, such a huge attendance—the most attended AEW All Out pay-per-view of all time. Again, as I mentioned earlier, this is the seventh AEW All Out and it’s going to be the most tickets we’ve ever sold, and it speaks to the great fans in Toronto. Hopefully, it speaks to what we’re doing with trying to maintain affordable ticket pricing for AEW shows for families, because we are a family-friendly company when it comes to trying to price the tickets to get families into the AEW shows.”