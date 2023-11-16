Tony Khan Says He Worked Closely With Toni Storm On Her New AEW Character

The regular pre-PPV media call for AEW Full Gear 2023 took place on Thursday afternoon with AEW President Tony Khan.

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 media call, Khan was asked about the evolution of the “Timeless” Toni Storm character after her exit from The Outcasts with Saraya and Ruby Soho.

According to Khan, he and Storm spoke a while back about a shared vision for the character, which included bringing in Mariah May to play off of the persona. He noted that it took longer than expected to get May into the company and started on TV.

It was also mentioned that Khan has been heavily involved in the character and has tried to both feature her more and give her a different type of presentation so that the character pops and stands out more. He also hinted at more developments in the persona going forward.

“If someone wanted to paint themselves black and white, I think that would be a hell of a Halloween costume,” Khan said of Storm, who is featured in an old-school black-and-white presentation on AEW TV for her “Timeless” over-actor gimmick.