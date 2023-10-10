Tony Khan Sends A Message To Triple H And Shawn Michaels

To say AEW President Tony Khan is pumped for tonight’s AEW Dynamite would be an understatement.

Dynamite and NXT will square off tonight because Dynamite was moved out of its regular timeslot due to TBS’ coverage of the MLB playoffs. Both companies have packed the show with big matches, and the first 30 minutes will be commercial-free. Khan took a shot Vince McMahon, as seen at this link.

The AEW President has now pursued Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

An insider at WWE is quoted in an article by Haus of Wrestling as saying that tonight will be “a very clear example of how and why WWE is WWE, and why AEW has a long way to go.”

The source “discussed how they felt AEW had been lulled into a false sense of reality that they were somehow an industry leader by continuing to beat WWE’s number three brand in viewership.”

Khan was said to have “poked the wrong ones at the wrong time,” and the show’s creative was designed to highlight the younger stars by bringing in main roster stars.

Khan read the article and responded on Twitter by writing, “I have a message for them: See you TONIGHT at a special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite: Title Fight Tuesday At 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork At least the first 30 Minutes Are Commercial-Free, + a big overrun TONIGHT!”