Tony Khan Teases “Something Exciting” Happening On The March 6th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan answered media questions today before Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. You can check out the complete call below.

Khan confirmed plans to increase annual pay-per-view events. Khan alluded to this. He said on the call that increasing PPVs could help the company grow. He called 9-10 PPV events this year the “sweet spot.” This week, Fightful reported that AEW Dynasty may be added to the PPV calendar in April. Khan said 2025 will be AEW’s “startup company” to “established challenger.”

Khan said the AEW disciplinary committee has two attorneys and Bryan Danielson. He praised their handling of all claims.

Khan said Meat Madness is delayed because Miro and Keith Lee are injured.

He liked meeting Kamille, a “great free agent.”

Khan put over Daniel Garcia and Samoa Joe.

Khan explained that Jennifer Pepperman was hired to improve the product, not just one story. Khan said “something exciting” will happen on the Atlanta show on March 6.

He said he hopes Sting will stay with AEW after retiring.

Check out the complete media call below: