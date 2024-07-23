Tony Schiavone Reacts To Receiving Gordon Solie Award This Year

Tony Schiavone is being honored by the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

On the latest installment of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator commented on being named the Gordon Solie Award recipient for 2024.

“It’s cool,” he stated. “The first thing I said when I stood up there was…I said I’ve shied away from Hall of Fames, and that’s because I always felt that this was for the guys and the girls who took bumps in the ring or in a match.”

Schiavone continued, “But when Gerald Briscoe called me, I could not say no. How does it feel? I’m really honored. I don’t want to downplay it, I don’t want to make the Hall of Fame seem insignificant. But it’s not a big deal to me. I think it’s a bigger deal to fans maybe. I really appreciate the fans being there.”

AEW also posted this on social media to congratulate Schiavone.

Last Friday night, #AEW's own @tonyschiavone24 was presented with the Gordon Solie Award by the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo, Iowa pic.twitter.com/jFbK7eU5oq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2024

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)