Tony Schiavone Talks About Working All AEW Shows Even Though He Doesn’t Have To

Tony Schiavone keeps busy in All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest installment of his “What Happened When?” podcast, the veteran pro wrestling commentator spoke about working every single AEW show.

“This lifestyle hasn’t bit me in the ass yet, Conrad [Conrad Thompson], and I don’t think it will,” he told his podcast co-host. “The fact that you see me at times on Collision is because I told Tony [Tony Khan], ‘I’m going to go to every show.’ Some guys go to some shows, and some guys don’t. Same with the people backstage.”

Schiavone continued, “Some guys go, and some guys don’t. Tony told me, he said, ‘You don’t have to come to every show.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I made a commitment to you, and I made a commitment to this company. So I’m gonna be at every show. It’s worth it. I have fun on Saturdays, I really do. I enjoy Saturdays a lot. I enjoy seeing guys that I don’t see on Wednesdays. We have two different backstage crews that do pre-tapes, and I enjoy working with them. So it’s good stuff.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.