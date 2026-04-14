Top 3 Moments Of AEW Dynasty 2026

On Sunday, April 12th, All Elite Wrestling returned to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for its big event, “Dynasty.” This marked the third-ever event of “Dynasty” for the third consecutive year. The main event saw MJF put his AEW World Championship on the line against Kenny Omega in a dream match of sorts between one of the best young guns in professional wrestling and one of the best generational wrestlers in the world.

We also saw The Young Bucks battle the Don Callis Family, Ricochet take on Chris Jericho, Darby Allin challenge Andrade with a shot at the AEW World Championship on the line, FTR put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Cope and Cage, a 10-man Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship, Jon Moxley put his AEW Continental Championship on the line against Will Ospreay, and The Dogs put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against The Conglomeration. So, what were the top three moments of the show?

3. The Don Callis Family Implodes

In the opening match of the night, we saw The Don Callis Family, Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada, battle The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson. This is a rivalry that has been going on for quite some time now on AEW Dynamite, really coming to a head following The Young Bucks’ loss to FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Now, we saw four of the very best in the ring go at it.

This was the damn-near perfect way to start off the 2026 edition of “Dynasty.” Minus the four pre-show matches, this is the one that truly started the night. The two teams brawled for nearly 20-minutes. The Young Bucks were able to hit their patented ‘Meltzer Driver’ on Okada to pin him and win the match. However, the bigger story in this came at the very end of the match.

Just as it looked like Takeshita was about to stop the Young Bucks from hitting their finisher by grabbing the foot of one of the Bucks, he removed his hand and backed away to the entranceway. He essentially allowed the Bucks to land their finisher and win the match on his “partner.” It remains to be seen what happens from here, but one can guess that either Okada or Takeshita will break away from the group, and we’ll be on a collision course for Okada vs. Takeshita in what is sure to be yet another fantastic showing.

2. Kevin Knight Wins The TNT Championship

Also on the show, we saw a 10-man Casino Gauntlet for the vacant TNT Championship. The former champion, Kyle Fletcher, was forced to vacate the title after he suffered some sort of leg injury following his tag match with Mark Davis against The Rascalz. The fear is that this is a meniscus injury, which could cause Fletcher to be sidelined for some time. However, the show must go on.

For 10 men, this opened up a door for the TNT Championship. The match saw Tommaso Ciampa and RUSH kick things off, being joined by the likes of Bandido, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, El Clon, PAC, Anthony Bowens, Kevin Knight, and some other members of the Death Riders. This was a very fun 20-minute Casino Gauntlet match with a little bit extra at stake. However, what nobody saw coming was the person who won the title.

In the end, Kevin Knight would pin Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders to win the vacant TNT Championship. This marked Knight’s first singles championship win in AEW. He was previously an AEW World Trios Champion alongside ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Knight wasn’t my first choice as a winner in this one, but I’m very interested to see what his matches look like as he can wrestle circles around just about anyone.

1. MJF Retains AEW World Championship After 40-Minute War

The main event of the 2026 version of ‘AEW Dynasty’ saw MJF put his AEW World Championship on the line against Kenny Omega. This is a match that put one of the best young guns in professional wrestling today, MJF, one-on-one with one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation, Kenny Omega. Spoiler alert: this match lived up to the hype and then some. Fans were not disappointed.

MJF began his second-reign as the AEW World Champion back in December of last year, defeating the former champion, Samoa Joe, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland. Over his next 100+ days, MJF has knocked off the likes of Bandido, Alec Price, Brody King, Zilla Fatu, Kevin Knight, and Adam Page again in singles action, and now he gets to add another major name to that list, Kenny Omega. While Omega has gotten older from the early days we began to notice him in New Japan, to say he’s slowed down would simply not be true. He put on a 40-minute war with MJF, someone who’s roughly 15 years younger than him. There were even times when Omega looked to have the upper hand.

However, unfortunately, MJF took the low road, hitting Omega in the gut with his diamond ring, tombstoning him through a table off the apron onto the floor, and hitting his finisher for the three-count. This was an incredible match and a perfect way to end the ‘AEW Dynamite’ event. Now, where do each of these guys go from here with the biggest show of the year for AEW right around the corner, ‘Double or Nothing’? The only thing we know for sure is that MJF remains atop the mountain in All Elite Wrestling and has no signs of stopping.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time

– Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on X (Twitter) and Instagram @Scott44Mitchell