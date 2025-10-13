Top 3 Moments Of TNA Bound For Glory 2025

On Sunday, October 12th, TNA returned to Lowell, MA, for its biggest show of the year, “Bound For Glory.” The main event of the show saw WWE NXT’s Trick Williams put his TNA World Championship on the line against Mike Santana. This was not only a fight for the TNA World Championship, but also a fight for the future of TNA.

We also saw WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan put her newly won TNA Knockouts Championship on the line against Indi Hartwell. Also, Leon Slater put his TNA X-Division Championship on the line against WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans, The Hardy Boyz defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships and WWE NXT Tag Team Championships against Team 3D in a tables match, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the event?

3. The Hardy Boyz win “One Final Table” Against Team 3D

In one of the biggest matches of the night, we saw “One Final Table,” as The Hardy Boyz faced off with Team 3D in one last tables match. In a very popular year for farewell tours, one went a bit under the radar. Team 3D’s. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley announced that they would take part in one final match against The Hardyz back at Slammiversary in July.

Bubba Ray congratulated Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy on winning the TNA World Tag Team Championships following their win back in July. In the unexpected promo, we saw Bubba Ray challenge them to one final match. That match took place at Sunday’s “Bound For Glory” event, and it was as nostalgic as ever.

While it wasn’t a five-star classic match, these are the two teams that built a generation, and arguably two of the biggest teams to put tag team wrestling on the map. In the end, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy would retain their TNA World Tag Team Championships and NXT Tag Team Championships. The Dudley Boyz removed their boots and gave them to the Hardyz before hugging it out. This was a beautiful ending to one of the greatest tag team rivalries in history. Kudos to TNA for putting this together.

2. DarkState ruins Leon Slater and Je’Von Evan’s Instant Classic

In the first of three main events at tonight’s “Bound For Glory” show, we saw a dream match come to life. Leon Slater put the TNA X-Division Championship on the line against WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans. Ever since the partnership between WWE and TNA, this has been a dream match that fans have always envisioned.

At last month’s “Victory Road” event, Slater defeated Myron Reed in a fantastic main event. Following their match, we got a video message from Evans about a challenge for TNA’s biggest show of the year. Fans knew exactly how good this match was going to be, and this could have been one of the greatest matches of the year.

These two warriors put on the perfect match to represent TNA’s X-Division. However, unfortunately, DarkState had other ideas. After the time limit was reached, the Director of Authority for TNA came out and added five more minutes. Sadly, we never got a conclusion because of the interference by NXT’s fearsome group. However, this was an instant classic, and that cannot be understated.

1. Mike Santana Wins the TNA World Championship, Elijah Returns

The main event of TNA’s 2025 “Bound For Glory” event saw WWE NXT’s Trick Williams put his TNA World Championship on the line against Mike Santana. For Williams, this was just another title defense. However, for Santana, this was so much more than that. This was a second chance for him to achieve something that should have happened in his home state at “Slammiversary.” This was a fight for TNA.

Every hero needs a villain. Every babyface needs a heel. This rivalry encapsulated that perfectly. TNA Wrestling fans were firmly behind Santana to save their company from the cocky, arrogant outsider. This was a very fun match between the two; however, it would have been nice to see this match happen the way it did back at “Slammiversary.”

In the end, Santana hits a “Spin The Block” on Williams and pins him to win the TNA World Championship after an absolute war. Just as it looked like Nic Nemeth was going to call his shot with his “Call Your Shot” gauntlet trophy, Elijah returns and takes him out with a guitar. Frankie Kazarian, who also won the trophy earlier in the night, was in the ring waiting, but Santana made quick work of him.

In perhaps one of the most beautiful moments in wrestling, Santana invites his daughter into the ring and presents her with the belt. The two embraced in a very touching moment. The TNA World Championship is officially back with a TNA wrestler. Congratulations, Mike Santana!