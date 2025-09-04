Top AEW Star Not Scheduled For AEW All Out

A new report from Fightful Select has provided an update on the status of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, confirming that he is not currently planned for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

According to the report, Omega’s recent “injury angle” on Dynamite was designed to write him off television ahead of a pre-planned trip to Japan. His absence has been in the works for “quite a while” and is not the result of any new injury, though it has been noted previously that Omega has been working through pain in recent months.

On this week’s Dynamite, the storyline explanation came in the form of a post-main event attack. Kyle Fletcher ambushed Omega and delivered a devastating brainbuster through a table, leaving him stretchered out of the arena. The segment was designed both to give Fletcher momentum and to provide a storyline reason for Omega’s hiatus.

As of now, Omega is not expected to be involved in All Out.

Here’s the updated card for the event:

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, MVP & Bobby Lashley) vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)