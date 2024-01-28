Top CMLL Stars Set To Compete On Upcoming Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced during Saturday night’s episode of Collision that top CMLL stars Mistico, Mascara Dorado, Hechicero and Volador Jr. will be competing on the February 2nd episode of Rampage, which takes place in New Orleans.

Already announced for next week’s episode of Rampage is Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) taking on Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a tag team match.