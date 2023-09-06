Top NXT Star Announced For Friday’s WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE is set to hold their Superstar Spectacle special this Friday, September 8th from inside the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

16-time World Champion John Cena will team up with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins to face Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in Tag Team action.

A big announcement was recently made by the official Twitter (X) account of WWE India that former WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be making an appearance at this Friday’s Superstar Spectacle special, but there is no word yet on who Breakker will be facing.

This coming Friday’s special will also see WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley put her WWE Women’s World Championship on the line against Natalya and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take on Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) in Tag Team action.

You can check out WWE India’s announcement below: