Top Takeaways And Results From PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 162: The Light Of The Dragon (1/28/2024)

PROGRESS Wrestling kicked off 2024 with a bang, selling out the Electric Ballroom, Camden, for their first show of the year which was full of great wrestling, top feud setting and an ending that set up a HUGE main event for Feb 25th.

PWMania’s Lee Tarrier (@leeseedub) was on hand to give his top takeaways:

1. LYKOS WINS THE THUNDERBASTARD!

In an incredible main event where the company’s legendary match, the Thunderbastard, took place, Kid Lykos outlasted 6 other men to win the key to another title shot in the future. In a match format that is a hybrid of a Royal Rumble and an elimination match, Lykos outlasted Connor Mills, Gene Munny, Mark Haskins, Yoichi, Tate Mayfairs and Luke Jacobs to gain the shot, which he vowed to use on Feb 25th at Chapter 163, all before…

2. TRIVET ATTACKS LYKOS AND ANNOUNCES A STEEL CAGE MATCH!

Spike Trivet turned up out of nowhere during Lykos’ celebrations, battered the Thunderbastard winner and announced their title match would be in a steel cage. A sold out Electric Ballroom couldn’t hate the champ more and cheered a bloodied and bruised Lykos on as the show came to a close. Feb 25th couldn’t come quick enough as surely, surely, this is the moment Trivet loses the belt.

3. MUSTAFA ALI AND LEON SLATER PUT ON A CLASSIC

Mustafa Ali made his PROGRESS debut as part of his world tour of 2024, taking on the awesome Leon Slater. This match built well, gaining in pace throughout, with fantastic high spots building to a close where Mustafa got the win. However, both can leave with their heads high as Mustafa announced to TNA bound Leon Slater that he would see him real soon. A rematch in TNA? I wouldn’t bet against it!

4. RHIO RETAINS OVER A BRILLIANT HARLEY HUDSON

For me, the match of the night was the women’s title match that saw Rhio defend against TNA star, Harley Hudson. In a very brutal, hard hitting contest that was marred by interference from Nina Samuels, who was defeated by Kanji earlier in the show, Rhio took the W after coming very close to losing to Hudson who has such a great future ahead. These two need to lock up once again very soon, with this match being one to check out on DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS.

5. MILLER LEAVES THE ANNOUNCING…TO JOIN THE ROSTER!

Yes, Simon Miller is leaving the announcing gig behind at PROGRESS, to join the in-ring roster full time. Great news all round, with Jerry Bakewell being absolutely awesome in his hosting duties once more and more importantly, allowing Miller to go on his own journey to get some wins, make SSS16 and maybe, just maybe, become a future PROGRESS Men’s World Champion. The journey starts with Rob Drake next month after the two come to blows on this show. Miller is a solid wrestler, getting better with every match, all whilst be very likeable. I see a bright future for him and can;t wait to see where his journey takes him.

FULL RESULTS FROM CHAPTER 162: THE LIGHT OF THE DRAGON

Singles Match Mustafa Ali defeated Leon Slater

Singles Match Kanji defeated Nina Samuels

Tag Team Match Malik & Paul Robinson defeated Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin)

Singles Match Rob Drake defeated Taishi Ozawa

Tag Team Match Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeat Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Singles Match Bullit defeated Shigehiro Irie

PROGRESS Women’s Title Match Rhio (c) defeated Harley Hudson

PROGRESS World Title #1 Contendership Thunderbastard Match Kid Lykos defeated Connor Mills and Gene Munny and Luke Jacobs and Mark Haskins and Tate Mayfairs and YOICHI

What a show from a top, top promotion. Roll on Chapter 163 on Feb 25th.

Pictures: PROGRESS Wrestling