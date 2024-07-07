Top TNA Wrestling Star Was Backstage At WWE Money In The Bank

The partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling has been progressing as of late.

It all started when TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace lost her title challenge to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at the NXT Battleground PLE on June 9th. A few weeks ago, on an episode of WWE NXT, TNA’s Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry were among the names in Je’Von Evans’ battle royal victory.

TNA then began to welcome WWE talent. Grace defended her title in an open challenge at Against All Odds, which was met by Tatum Paxley of NXT, who was defeated. Several WWE stars attended the most recent TV tapings.

According to PWInsider.com, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander and TNA ring announcer Jade Chung were backstage at WWE Money In The Bank in Toronto. The married couple was visiting the city because the show was taking place there.

More crossover between WWE and TNA talent is expected to occur in the coming weeks.