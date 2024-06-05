Top WWE Name Was Backstage At AEW Double Or Nothing

The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event held in Las Vegas, Nevada this year featured a number of notable returns, including the unexpected return of MJF.

The Anarchy In The Arena Match pitted The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) against FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin. Other notable bouts included Adam Copeland breaking his leg while wrestling Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match, IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an Eliminator Match, and Mercedes Mone making her return to the ring. Swerve Strickland also defeated Christian Cage to retain the World Heavyweight title.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Rhea Ripley was also seen backstage at AEW Double or Nothing. She has a real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews.

Ripley vacated her WWE Women’s World Championship in April after sustaining a shoulder injury during a brawl on the April 8th episode of Raw, when Liv Morgan attacked her in a backstage segment. She is expected to be out of action for at least four months.

We wish her a speedy recovery.