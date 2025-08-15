Torrie Wilson Discusses The Possibility Of Appearing In A WWE 2K Video Game

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently spoke with WrestleZone about various topics, including the possibility of appearing in an upcoming WWE 2K video game.

Wilson mentioned that she has had discussions with someone from the company regarding her potential involvement in a new game, and she is optimistic that it may occur next year.

Wilson said, “They have not. For the longest time, I kind of like didn’t really pay attention to it, right? Never expected it. But then when I wasn’t in when I was in the Hall Of Fame, I was like, ‘Okay, that kind of sucks, but whatever.’”

She added, “It wasn’t until this year when I finally asked somebody at WWE like, ‘How come?’ So hopefully, fingers crossed, next year.”

You can check out Wilson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)