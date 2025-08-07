WWE 2K26: Info, Release Date, Platforms, Modes & Features

The next chapter in the WWE 2K franchise is on the horizon, as WWE 2K26 has been officially confirmed by 2K. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, WWE 2K26 promises to build on the foundation of previous installments with new features, updated gameplay, and a massive roster of WWE Superstars and Legends.

From release date expectations to modes and platforms, here’s everything we know so far about WWE 2K26.

WWE 2K26 Release Date

While an exact date has yet to be revealed, 2K has confirmed that WWE 2K26 is scheduled to release within Fiscal Year 2026, meaning the game will launch by March 31, 2026.

If the franchise follows recent tradition, fans can expect a March 2026 release window, just in time for the road to WrestleMania. WWE 2K25, 2K24, 2K23, and 2K22 were all released in March, continuing that annual cycle.

WWE 2K26 Platforms

Platforms haven’t been officially confirmed yet, but current industry trends and past releases point to WWE 2K26 launching on:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (Steam)

With NBA 2K26 also still supporting last-gen consoles, there’s a strong possibility WWE 2K26 will be released for:

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

There’s also speculation that WWE 2K26 may be available on the Nintendo Switch 2, as WWE 2K25 is set to debut on the platform in July 2025.

WWE 2K26 Roster

Expect a star-studded lineup featuring the best of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, alongside iconic WWE Legends. While the full WWE 2K26 roster has not been revealed, here are names likely to be included based on current programming and historical trends:

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair

John Cena

LA Knight

Gunther

And many more…

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full roster predictions and confirmations as they are announced.

Game Modes & Features

While details are still under wraps, WWE 2K26 is expected to expand on the modes fans know and love, including:

MyGM Mode – Likely returning with more depth and brand options

– Likely returning with more depth and brand options MyRISE – A story-driven career mode for male and female Superstars

– A story-driven career mode for male and female Superstars Universe Mode – Customize and control every aspect of your WWE shows

– Customize and control every aspect of your WWE shows MyFACTION – Team-building and collectible-based gameplay

– Team-building and collectible-based gameplay Creation Suite – Including Create-A-Wrestler, Arena, Entrance, and more

– Including Create-A-Wrestler, Arena, Entrance, and more Online Play – Competitive modes and community creations

With the success of WWE 2K25’s gameplay overhaul and improved match pacing, expect further refinements in animation, physics, and AI in 2K26.

WWE 2K26 Pre-Order Bonus

2K has not yet announced the WWE 2K26 pre-order bonus, but in previous years, fans have received early access to bonus characters such as Bad Bunny, Kurt Angle, and The Undertaker. Expect a similar exclusive incentive, possibly tied to a returning legend or WrestleMania moment.

WWE 2K26 is shaping up to be another step forward for the franchise, combining simulation-style gameplay with arcade excitement, a growing roster, and community-focused content. With major milestones approaching in WWE programming, the 2K series will be under pressure to deliver an authentic and exciting wrestling experience.

For all your WWE 2K26 news, roster reveals, leaks, and gameplay updates, keep it locked on PWMania.com!