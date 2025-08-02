Torrie Wilson Recalls Awkward Backstage Encounter With Dennis Rodman In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently shared one of her most surprising celebrity encounters from her early wrestling days — involving none other than NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Wilson was asked about the most unexpected backstage moment she experienced with a celebrity during her time in WWE or WCW, especially in light of Logan Paul and Jelly Roll’s involvement in this year’s SummerSlam.

“One of the most unexpected celebrity encounters I had was early on in my WCW days when Dennis Rodman came in for a pay-per-view,” Wilson recalled. “I was still pretty green, fresh from Idaho, and someone came into the locker room saying Dennis wanted to meet me and asked if I’d follow them to his trailer.”

According to Wilson, the experience ended up being memorable — but not exactly in the way she expected. “It ended up being this awkward 20-minute conversation. I’m not entirely convinced his intentions were pure, especially when he offered me a ride back to L.A. on his private jet, which I politely declined.”

Wilson says the moment has stuck with her, and she now laughs at how innocent she was at the time. “Looking back, it makes me laugh at how naïve I was.”

