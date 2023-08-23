Trent Beretta Reveals Where Orange Cassidy’s Lazy Thumbs Up Came From

Where did Orange Cassidy get his lazy thumbs up gesture from?

Trent Beretta gave the answer when asked about it during a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast.

“We did this show in China, and it was an advertisement in an airport for whatever it was, Chinese Soda, and for whatever reason, his [billboard ad person] thumb was a shitty half-assed thumbs up,” he said. “That was the thing the whole tour we were all doing.”

Trent continued, “His [Ad Person] thumb looked great, he was just being lazy. It became a thing we did all tour. It fits him [Orange Cassidy] perfectly.”

