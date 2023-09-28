Trey Miguel Writes About He And His Fiancée Being Victims Of Hit-And-Run Incident

A familiar face to IMPACT Wrestling fans was involved in an automobile accident on Wednesday evening.

Former IMPACT X-Division Champion Trey Miguel surfaced on social media late Wednesday evening to write about being the victim of a hit-and-run accident along with his fiancée.

“Was involved in a hit and run tonight that sent my fiancée and I into a pole on the Florida turnpike,” Miguel wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “The Ford F150 hit a car that hit us and sent us spiraling into a pole before fleeing.”

Miguel continued, “No reports from witnesses have been made. Such good people we live amongst. 10 cars, 0 eyes.”

Check out the post from Trey Miguel’s official Twitter (X) page below.