Trick Williams Opens Up About His Rise In WWE

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including his ability to connect easily with fans.

Williams said, “I just feel like you never know how the people are really going to read you. You can’t plan this. You can’t say I did this, I did that, man. I’m grateful for how the crowd has responded to me. I just came in with the mindset, I’m going to prove myself. I’m going to work hard. I’mma keep my mouth shut and do my talking out there inside the ring. And that’s why I thank God every single day. I call myself the Anointed One for a reason because he wanted me to be here. So I’m gonna be right here.”

On his response to The Miz Saying he told Carmelo Hayes not to do the U.S. Championship Open Challenges every week:

“I’m a superstar and I wear that very seriously. So, I don’t know about these free matches every single Friday night. When the people see Trick Williams, he’s going to be in a main event. It’s going to be a show when I defend this title.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)