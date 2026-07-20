Trick Williams Opens Up About The Pressure Of Being A Top WWE Star

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams discussed various topics with Rompipallone, including the pressure of being one of the company’s top new stars.

Williams said, “Yeah, you definitely feel weight. You definitely feel pressure. But man, I embrace it. The pressure is what make diamonds, and Trick Willie always rocks the diamonds, in case you can’t tell. So no man, the pressure is good. You know, that’s what it takes to step your game up. That’s what it takes to give people what they need and what they want. And if they going to keep giving Trick Williams opportunities, I’m going to put it all on the line every single night to make sure that I’m entertaining these people.”

On if he would rather be the longest-reigning U.S. Champion or lose and challenge for the WWE Title:

“Oooh, that’s a tough one. That’s a tough one. You know, I can’t really answer. Only thing I can talk about is today, and today I’m going to be the most entertaining United States champion there is. And tomorrow’s never a promise, but tomorrow I’ll be the best at that, too. And I’m going just leave it there. I don’t know.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)