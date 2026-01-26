Triple H Announces Linkin Park As Official Soundtrack For Royal Rumble 2026

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently announced on his official Twitter (X) account that Linkin Park’s song “Heavy Is the Crown” will be the official theme song for this Saturday’s 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

Triple H wrote, “The Road to #WrestleMania starts in less than a week…and @linkinpark brings the soundtrack. ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ by Linkin Park is an Official Theme Song of #RoyalRumble.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, January 31st, at an outdoor stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Riyadh Season. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.