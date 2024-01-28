Triple H Asked About Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Vince McMahon

During the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the Vince McMahon sex trafficking allegations.

He responded, “I’m going to do exactly what you would expect me to do here. We just had an amazing week. Ten-year, $5 billion Netflix deal. The Rock joining our board. Just sold out the Royal Rumble and put 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive. Yes, there is a negative. I want to focus on that and keep it to that.”

Triple H discussed measures to ensure employee safety:

“I’ll give you the most generalized answer I can. Everything possible. That is a very important thing to us, a very important topic to us. It’s as simple as everything possible.”

Triple H discussed whether he read the sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon.

“I did not. I did not. Cody [Rhodes] mentioned it, we all found out real time when you were. That’s the truth. I’ll go back to what I said before. It’s an amazing week for us. I don’t even want to get bogged down in the negatives of it. I just want to focus on the positives and where we’re going. We’re at the most exciting time of the year for us and the most exciting point, to me, business-wise, that we’ve ever had.”

Triple H asked about Vince McMahon: Says he wants to focus on the positives. pic.twitter.com/N4mFhlI2cS — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 28, 2024



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)