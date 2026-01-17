Triple H Calls For Return Of Presidential Fitness Test Under Trump

Paul Levesque—better known to WWE fans as Triple H—has stepped into the national policy conversation, authoring a new opinion piece for Fox News that calls for a renewed focus on physical fitness across the United States.

Writing in his role as vice-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, the WWE Chief Content Officer revealed plans to revitalize the council under Donald Trump’s administration, including the return of the long-dormant Presidential Fitness Test.

Levesque noted that the council—originally founded by Dwight D. Eisenhower—is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and that its renewed mission will center on helping Americans become “healthier, stronger and more active.” A major component of that effort will involve working with schools and local communities nationwide.

In the piece, Levesque pointed to what he described as troubling public health data, particularly among children. He highlighted rising rates of chronic illness, poor nutrition, and childhood diabetes, noting that one in five American children is now obese, a figure he says represents a 270% increase over the past 50 years.

Levesque also warned of the long-term implications, writing that obese children are five times more likely to remain overweight into adulthood. He attributed these trends to sedentary lifestyles, excessive screen time, and what he described as “super-sized portions of ultra-processed food,” while arguing that schools often fall short in encouraging physical challenge and discipline.

Levesque used his own life story to illustrate the impact fitness can have. He recalled being a 14-year-old in Nashua, New Hampshire, describing himself as: “Six feet tall, pimple-faced and 130 pounds soaking wet.”

He credited joining a local gym as a turning point, saying it helped him visualize a future and gave him a sense of direction—what he referred to as finding a “destination.”

Importantly, Levesque stressed that the initiative is not about producing elite athletes. “Now I’m not suggesting that you become a WWE Superstar or even an athlete… Just understand that a fitness regimen — doesn’t have to be clanking weights in a gym — will help you get there.”

Levesque also directed his message toward parents, emphasizing that children learn as much from behavior as they do from words. He encouraged families to start small, citing something as simple as a 15-minute daily walk, which he said can significantly reduce the risk of early mortality.

He closed the op-ed by highlighting the mental and emotional benefits of physical activity: “The reward is on the other side of difficult. Working out will give you discipline. Discipline will give you confidence. It will open up a door to the possible.”

The piece represents a rare crossover between WWE leadership and national fitness policy, underscoring Levesque’s growing influence beyond professional wrestling as WWE continues to expand its cultural footprint.