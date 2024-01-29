Triple H Calls The ‘Forbidden Door’ “Stupid And Silly” After Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble Appearance

Triple H addressed the inclusion of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match during the post-show press conference.

“Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion. I want to thank them for allowing her to be here and allowing her to participate in the Royal Rumble, I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She’s an amazing talent. It’s exciting to be able to branch out. I’m not going to use all the cliche terms about what door people go through or anything like that because it’s stupid and silly.

“Partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime, but I’m glad she had that opportunity. It’s well deserved, she’s an incredible talent.”